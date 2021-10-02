TheStreet Lowers Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) to C+

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.22. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. Analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $640,166 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

