TheStreet Lowers Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) to C+

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.
Shares of HLF stock opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.22. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $59.00.
In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $640,166 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.
Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
