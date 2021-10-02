Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Stock Holdings Lowered by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,590 shares during the quarter. Thomson Reuters makes up about 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $9,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 5.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 745,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,241,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 70.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,474,000 after buying an additional 58,665 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,974,000 after purchasing an additional 256,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.40.

NYSE:TRI opened at $110.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.68 and its 200-day moving average is $101.69. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $77.10 and a 1-year high of $120.31.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.04%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

