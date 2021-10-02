THORChain (RUNE) Price Tops $8.38

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last week, THORChain has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for about $8.38 or 0.00017600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a total market cap of $1.88 billion and $83.59 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00067022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00104344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.29 or 0.00145467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,624.30 or 0.99974882 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,367.68 or 0.07069564 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002525 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 224,410,215 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

