TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Get TIM alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TIMB opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. TIM has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. TIM had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $831.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TIM will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of TIM by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TIM during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TIM by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of TIM during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TIM during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About TIM

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TIM (TIMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.