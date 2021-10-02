Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.18% of Tiptree worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Tiptree by 160.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Tiptree during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Tiptree by 47.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Tiptree by 30.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the second quarter worth $345,000. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Tiptree stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. Tiptree Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $299.69 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

Tiptree Profile

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.