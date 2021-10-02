Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.66

Shares of Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.61 ($0.01). Tissue Regenix Group shares last traded at GBX 0.62 ($0.01), with a volume of 16,758,585 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £43.25 million and a P/E ratio of -6.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.59, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 6.51.

In related news, insider David Cocke purchased 1,086,000 shares of Tissue Regenix Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,860 ($14,188.66). Also, insider Brian Phillips purchased 9,000,000 shares of Tissue Regenix Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £90,000 ($117,585.58).

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. It operates through BioSurgery, Orthopaedics & Dental, Cardiac, and GBM-V divisions. The company provides dCELL technology, a soft tissue decellularisation process that removes DNA and cellular material to reduce risk of injection; and BioRinse technology, a natural bone filler solution for osteoinductive to stimulate and regenerate native bone growth.

