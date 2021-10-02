Tixl Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week (TXL)

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Tixl has a market capitalization of $12.43 million and $89,143.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tixl has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Tixl coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00066728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00103557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.14 or 0.00145232 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,596.03 or 0.99974499 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.38 or 0.07075223 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Tixl Coin Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

