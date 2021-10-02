Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $110.95

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2021

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.95 and traded as high as $111.83. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $110.86, with a volume of 64,464 shares trading hands.

TOELY has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.95 and a 200 day moving average of $109.17. The firm has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.14.

About Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.