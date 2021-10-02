Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Receives C$5.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of TSE:TOT traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$4.68. 17,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of C$207.89 million and a PE ratio of -16.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.15. Total Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.95 and a twelve month high of C$4.99.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$84.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 191,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$731,072.08. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 191,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$731,072.08. Insiders acquired a total of 595,900 shares of company stock worth $2,513,168 in the last quarter.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

