TouchCon (TOC) 1-Day Volume Hits $64,021.00

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last seven days, TouchCon has traded up 138.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TouchCon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. TouchCon has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $64,021.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.12 or 0.00641481 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000211 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001161 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.57 or 0.00992178 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 75.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TouchCon Coin Profile

TouchCon (TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 coins. TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo . The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

TouchCon Coin Trading

