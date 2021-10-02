Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.39

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.39 and last traded at $20.44, with a volume of 16067 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

COOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Traeger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $213.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

