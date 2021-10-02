TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TANNL opened at $26.68 on Friday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average of $26.22.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.