Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPRKY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS TPRKY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,182. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.61. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of $20.44 and a 1 year high of $29.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.6505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins Plc is engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through the following segment: General Merchanting, Contracts, Consumer, and Plumbing & Heating.The General Merchanting segment supplies products for all types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects as well as new residential and commercial construction.The Contracts segment manages contractors and subcontractors in the residential, infrastructure, commercial, and industrial construction sectors.

