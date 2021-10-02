Trigran Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 30.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,546,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 597,304 shares during the quarter. CalAmp comprises 3.6% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of CalAmp worth $32,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 1,118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CalAmp during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 5,641.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in CalAmp during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CAMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CalAmp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

NASDAQ:CAMP traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 193,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,523. The stock has a market cap of $367.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11. CalAmp Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $14.51.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.