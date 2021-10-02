Trigran Investments Inc. Has $87.01 Million Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,224,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,895 shares during the quarter. Gentherm makes up 9.6% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned approximately 3.69% of Gentherm worth $87,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gentherm in the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 392.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 107.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Gentherm stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.39. 165,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.40 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.87.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $266.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.41 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

