TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,811 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 1,023,049 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of TripAdvisor worth $20,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth $267,786,000. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $106,660,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,430,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 69.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,744,500 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $201,416,000 after buying an additional 1,538,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,988 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $389,579,000 after buying an additional 944,748 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRIP shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their target price on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.