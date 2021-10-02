Truist Securities Cuts Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Price Target to $65.00

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) had its price objective reduced by Truist Securities from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hydrofarm Holdings Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.71.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.13. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

