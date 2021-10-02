TrustSwap Price Hits $0.98 on Top Exchanges (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrustSwap has a market cap of $87.99 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00055906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.30 or 0.00235891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00117882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00012985 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,684,502 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

