Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 437 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 874.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC owned 0.97% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,819,000. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 232.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 46,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 32,763 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 32,047 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,027,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2,097.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 21,797 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $148.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.57. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $109.69 and a twelve month high of $157.31.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.