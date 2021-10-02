Truvestments Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 82.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,927 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $51.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.83. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $56.20.

