Truvestments Capital LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 18.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 7,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of -0.30. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

