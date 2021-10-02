Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock Price Up 5%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)’s stock price rose 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $109.53 and last traded at $109.53. Approximately 7,921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 704,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.33.

TWST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $480,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,095,253.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $2,278,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,446 shares of company stock worth $15,974,340. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,045,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,798,000 after buying an additional 168,549 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,940,000 after purchasing an additional 220,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 15.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,242,000 after purchasing an additional 555,917 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 23.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,844,000 after purchasing an additional 481,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 22.4% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,371,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

