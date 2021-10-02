U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will report earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $1.10. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.76. 6,334,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,586,051. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average of $57.60. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

