UBS Group Trims Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Target Price to $90.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MU. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Micron Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.60.

Shares of MU opened at $70.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.45. The firm has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,256,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $993,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966,929 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Micron Technology by 564.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,935,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

