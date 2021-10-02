Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,368,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610,998 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 18.72% of Ultra Clean worth $449,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $34,045.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,446 shares of company stock worth $471,764. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.77.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UCTT shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

