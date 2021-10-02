Umbrella Network (UMB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.55 Million

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $42.05 million and $8.55 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 48.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00088315 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015315 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 97,437,397 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

