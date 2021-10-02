Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,700 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ULVR. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, restated a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,277.27 ($55.88).

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,973 ($51.91) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £103.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.47. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,049.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a GBX 36.93 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.96%.

In related news, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 18,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, with a total value of £749,781 ($979,593.68). Insiders acquired 18,356 shares of company stock worth $75,003,336 over the last three months.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

