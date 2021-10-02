Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Trading Up 5.5%

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR)’s stock price traded up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The firm has a market cap of $4.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.75 million during the quarter. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of vinyl coated fabrics. The firm specializes in branded coated fabrics, automotive and transportation interior as well as calendered sheeting. It operates through the following brands: Naugahyde, BeautyGard, Flameblocker, Spirit Millennium, Ambla, Amblon, Velbex, Cirroflex, Plastolene and Vynide.

