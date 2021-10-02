Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 436.7% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,006,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of UNRV opened at $0.27 on Friday. Unrivaled Brands has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter. Unrivaled Brands had a negative net margin of 57.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%.

Unrivaled Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail, cultivation, and production of medical cannabis and agricultural products. It operates through the Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production segment which includes cannabis-focused retail, cultivation and production operations.

