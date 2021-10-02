uPlexa Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One uPlexa coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, uPlexa has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. uPlexa has a total market capitalization of $434,072.94 and $241.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 43.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About uPlexa

uPlexa (UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

