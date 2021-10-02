Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Insider Acquires £7,182.50 in Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) insider Eric St Clair Stobart bought 3,250 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £7,182.50 ($9,383.98).

UEM opened at GBX 216 ($2.82) on Friday. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 166 ($2.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 229 ($2.99). The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The company has a market cap of £474.41 million and a P/E ratio of 4.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 216.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 212.74.

Get Utilico Emerging Markets Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.14%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

About Utilico Emerging Markets Trust

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilico Emerging Markets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.