Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the August 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VLEEY stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.03. Valeo has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valeo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

