VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.345 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

PPH opened at $72.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.61. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a twelve month low of $58.35 and a twelve month high of $77.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,761 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.27% of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

