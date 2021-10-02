VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period.

SMH opened at $256.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.02 and its 200-day moving average is $253.80. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $173.06 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

