Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $184.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.18. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $129.06 and a 52 week high of $192.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

