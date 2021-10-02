Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,788 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.30% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $31,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $94.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.78. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $96.35.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.