Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.173 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

Shares of VCIT opened at $94.67 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $92.42 and a one year high of $97.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.44 and a 200-day moving average of $94.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,815,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087,533 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.40% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $647,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

