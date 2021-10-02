Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 196.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the second quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,843,000.

Shares of VCSH opened at $82.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.64. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $83.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

