Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $172.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.75. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $109.74 and a 12 month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

