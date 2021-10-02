Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) to Issue $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.179 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

NASDAQ VTC opened at $91.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.27. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $88.26 and a twelve month high of $94.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.