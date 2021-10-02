Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,816,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,384,000 after buying an additional 14,491 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,148,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,882. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.15. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.02 and a fifty-two week high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

