Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vapotherm were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAPO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 18.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,174,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after buying an additional 331,281 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 18.1% during the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,121,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,959,000 after buying an additional 324,526 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 27.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 947,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,770,000 after buying an additional 204,650 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the second quarter worth about $4,175,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the first quarter worth about $3,485,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vapotherm news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $28,983.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,996 shares of company stock valued at $887,539 over the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VAPO opened at $20.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $544.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of -1.60. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $38.46.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 46.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

