VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VACNY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of VAT Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VACNY opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.05. VAT Group has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $48.70.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

