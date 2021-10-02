Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.36

Shares of Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and traded as high as $20.62. Verbund shares last traded at $20.62, with a volume of 102 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Verbund from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $394.32 million for the quarter.

About Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY)

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

