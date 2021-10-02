Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VCEL shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.32. 414,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,775. Vericel has a 12-month low of $18.09 and a 12-month high of $68.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 279.57 and a beta of 2.08.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vericel will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Vericel news, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,070,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $154,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,878. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vericel by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 44,061 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter valued at $621,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter valued at $524,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vericel by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Vericel by 70.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 43,015 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

