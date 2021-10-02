VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) vs. Ener-Core (OTCMKTS:ENCR) Head-To-Head Contrast

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) and Ener-Core (OTCMKTS:ENCR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.3% of VerifyMe shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of VerifyMe shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Ener-Core shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares VerifyMe and Ener-Core’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VerifyMe $340,000.00 69.98 -$5.90 million N/A N/A Ener-Core N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ener-Core has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VerifyMe.

Volatility & Risk

VerifyMe has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ener-Core has a beta of 3.06, meaning that its share price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for VerifyMe and Ener-Core, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VerifyMe 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ener-Core 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares VerifyMe and Ener-Core’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VerifyMe -969.26% -39.12% -37.56% Ener-Core N/A N/A N/A

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc. engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field. The company was founded by Norman A. Gardner on November 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

About Ener-Core

Ener-Core, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of systems for producing continuous energy from a broad range of sources, including previously unusable ultra-low quality gas. Its products include Power Oxidizer 250 KW and Power Oxidizer 2 MW. The company was founded on April 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Laguna Niguel, CA.

