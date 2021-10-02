Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 56.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Veritone were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VERI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritone by 147.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VERI shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Veritone in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veritone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Shares of VERI opened at $23.31 on Friday. Veritone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.29 million, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 3.19.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 92.40% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. The company had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

