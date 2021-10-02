Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 38,887 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 6,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 543,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,614,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 96,715 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $54.30. The company had a trading volume of 18,618,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,309,980. The company has a market cap of $224.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

