Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,670 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $54.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.