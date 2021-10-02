Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$13.50 to C$18.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Approximately 138,543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,337,781 shares.The stock last traded at $9.61 and had previously closed at $9.97.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $743,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 945,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 647,031 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,573,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 26,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $17,548,000. 17.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. The company had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 61.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

